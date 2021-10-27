Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $251,000 in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HHLA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

