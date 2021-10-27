Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $255,000 in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth $18,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $1,913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSPR shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

NYSE CSPR opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

