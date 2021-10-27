Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $269,000 Investment in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 521,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,324,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APGB opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

