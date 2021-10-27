Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $285.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

