Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,189 Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223,627 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,165 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $285.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.