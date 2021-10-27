Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,024 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Danaos were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.