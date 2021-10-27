Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $45,002,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $457,155.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $132,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,283 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,253.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

