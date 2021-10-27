Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,895 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.