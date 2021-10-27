Radware (RDWR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radware stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

