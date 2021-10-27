Rainicorn (RAINI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $157,939.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $157,939.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00073739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.97 or 1.00132245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.56 or 0.06857304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,844,903 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

