Rally 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.59 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Rally has a market capitalization of $783.36 million and $10.59 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00071885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00096609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,998.36 or 0.99649995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.38 or 0.06736499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,436,646 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.