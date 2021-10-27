Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

