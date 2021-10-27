Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $26.09

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $24.83. Range Resources shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 46,344 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

