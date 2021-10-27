Rarible Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.35 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $18.62 or 0.00031689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $96.13 million and $8.35 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00210200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00099398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

