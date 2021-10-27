Raymond James Boosts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $30.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
First Foundation stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.