Raymond James Boosts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $30.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Foundation stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

