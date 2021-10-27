Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.60. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$12.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.41. The company has a market cap of C$357.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.