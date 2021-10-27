Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,020. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

