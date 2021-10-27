Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

RTX opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.