RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $501.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBB. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.