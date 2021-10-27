RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of 295.15 and a beta of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

