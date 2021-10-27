Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL opened at C$9.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$752.00 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.44.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at C$31,870,086.98.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.