Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 60137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$733.66 million and a PE ratio of 18.10.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at C$31,870,086.98.

Real Matters Inc.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

