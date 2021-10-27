RealNetworks (RNWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. RealNetworks has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 171,801.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of RealNetworks worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

