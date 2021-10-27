RealNetworks (RNWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. RealNetworks has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
