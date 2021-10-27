RealTract Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 59.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 57.5% against the dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $1.70 million and $632.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00208978 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00099267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

