Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

