Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS):

10/25/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $370.00.

10/18/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $465.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $437.00 to $483.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $520.00 to $576.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $432.00 to $451.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $460.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $410.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $458.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of GS opened at $417.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

