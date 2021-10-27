Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,170 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,110.91 ($92.90).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

