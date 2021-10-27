Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

