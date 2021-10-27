ReddCoin Market Cap Reaches $59.67 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $59.67 million and approximately $398,134.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,780.99 or 1.00030658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00063575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00528882 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00303316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00190323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.