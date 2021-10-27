Redmile Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 7.09% of Repare Therapeutics worth $81,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,661. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $866.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

