Redmile Group LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 823,262 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 3.01% of Cytosorbents worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO remained flat at $$5.83 on Wednesday. 1,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

