Redmile Group LLC Raises Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $55,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,175. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

