Redmile Group LLC Sells 221,952 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,952 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $20,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 22,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,735. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

