Redmile Group LLC Sells 8,213 Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned 11.11% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. worth $30,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $298,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,837. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

