Reef Price Tops $0.0309 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Reef has a market capitalization of $456.69 million and $106.87 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00335730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00214504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00104083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011777 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,767,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.