Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.60

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 2009767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $229.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Remark by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 145,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Remark by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 123,134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

