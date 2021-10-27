Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REMYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

