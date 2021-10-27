Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.46 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 609,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47.

