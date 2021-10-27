Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.34 Million Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 177.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 58.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

