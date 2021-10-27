Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Equitrans Midstream worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

