Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

