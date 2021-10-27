Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,407,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,908,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

