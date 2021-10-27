Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,515,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,554 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at $48,854,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.