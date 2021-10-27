Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,500 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 102.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.