Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Utah Medical Products worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 173.7% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $953,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

