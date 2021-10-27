RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 845,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

