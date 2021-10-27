RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

