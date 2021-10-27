Rent-A-Center (RCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Rent-A-Center has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.900-$6.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.90-6.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.