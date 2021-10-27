Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stake Lifted by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Replimune Group accounts for about 2.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 8.96% of Replimune Group worth $161,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

REPL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,508 shares of company stock worth $4,230,976 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

