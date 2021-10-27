REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $5.13 million and $1.62 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

